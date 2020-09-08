TEDPIX falls 37,145 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, fell 37,145 points to 1.57 million on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 1.204 billion securities worth 19.055 trillion rials (about $453.6 million) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index dropped 32,675 points, and the second market’s index fell 52,781 points.

TEDPIX dropped five percent to 1.631 million points at the end of the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index had also experienced a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

