Iran, Austria discuss prospects of economic co-op

TEHRAN - Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamid Zadboum held an online meeting with the Austrian Deputy Economy Minister for Economic Affairs, Innovation and International Policy Florian Frauscher to discuss the roadmap for economic cooperation between the two countries.

The officials also discussed holding the two countries' joint economic committee meeting, the TPO portal reported on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Zadboum referred to the positive progress of the cooperation agreements and memorandums signed within the economic roadmap of the two countries, and said: “Despite the sanctions and their effects on Iran’s trade, there are still favorable conditions for the development of economic relations between the two countries.”

The TPO head also stressed the need to make some changes in the two sides’ joint working groups for the 2020-2021 period and stated: “We welcome any proposals or opinions from the Austrian side and we hope that a document will be signed for the new period by the end of this year.”

Frauscher for her part underlined the satisfactory performance of the two countries' economic working groups and stressed the need for constant evaluation of these working groups in parallel by both Iran and Austria.

At the end of the virtual meeting, the two sides expressed hope for the elimination of the problems caused by the coronavirus, and the U.S. sanctions, and announced their readiness to hold the next physical meeting of the two countries Joint Economic Committee in the first half of the next year.

