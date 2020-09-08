Indian foreign minister meets Zarif in Tehran

TEHRAN — Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met on Tuesday with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss bilateral ties and other subjects of mutual interest.

Jaishankar visited the Iranian capital on Tuesday on his way to Russia for a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

“Just a couple of days after the Indian Defense Minister visited Tehran, today FM @JZarif is hosting the External Affairs Minister of India @DrSJaishankar,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote in a tweet.

“During the talks, the two sides emphasized their will to further expand the bilateral ties in all aspects,” he added.

Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, head of the West Asia Department at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, also tweeted that Zarif and Jaishankar usually exchange viewpoints on a vast array of issues, especially as India will join the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for a two-year term beginning on January 1, 2021.

The meeting came two days after Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Tehran, where he met his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

Prior to his Tehran visit, Singh was in Moscow on a three-day trip for a meeting of the SCO defense ministers.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in the Persian Gulf,” Singh said in his address at a meeting of the SCO.

“We call upon countries in the region - all of which are dear and friendly to India, to resolve differences by dialogue based on mutual respect, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs of each other,” he said in his address at the combined meeting of defense ministers of the SCO, Collective Security Treaty Organization and Commonwealth of Independent States member states.

