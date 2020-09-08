Movies from Iran in lineup for ROZAFA AniFest

TEHRAN – Four movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the ROZAFA AniFest in the Albanian capital of Tirana during November.

“Blue Girl” directed by Keivan Majidi, “The Last Embrace” by Saman Hosseinpur, “What With” by Mahin Javaherian and “The Myth of Haftvad Worm” by Asghar Safar and Abbas Jalaliyekta have been selected to screen in the children’s short film festival, which will take place from November 1 to 8.

“Blue Girl” tells the story of the children in a mountain village in a remote area of Kurdistan who are very fond of playing football. However, there is no level terrain for football in their village, so the kids exert a lot of effort to play soccer on top of a mountain.

In “The Last Embrace”, a little girl wants to show her drawing to her family, but since everybody is busy with their cellphones, she goes to her grandpa who has just passed away a few minutes earlier without anybody noticing.

“The Myth of Haftvad Worm” is about a girl who spins cotton on a hill every day. One day a gust of wind causes an apple to fall from a tree. The girl grabs the apple and takes a bite from it, but finds a worm inside. Feeling pity for the worm, she puts it on a spinning wheel to keep it safe. Then the worm starts to spin cotton with a magic dance.

“What With” familiarizes children with some tools used in construction, gardening, agriculture, sewing, shoemaking and several other jobs.

Photo: A poster for “The Last Embrace” by Saman Hosseinpur.

MMS/YAW

