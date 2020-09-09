Esteghlal sign two players

TEHRAN – Babak Moradi and Matin Karimzadeh are Esteghlal’s new signings.

Moradi has joined Esteghlal from Machine Sazi. The 27-year-old winger has penned a two-year contract with the Iranian top flight football team.

Karimzadeh also penned a three-year contract with Esteghlal.

The 21-year-old left-back was a member of Iran at the 2019 AFC U23 Championship.

Esteghlal are one of four Iranian teams who will feature in the AFC Champions League’s West Zone restart in Qatar next week.

Esteghlal have collected one point from the two Group A matches in February, with the first of their four remaining fixtures coming against UAE’s Al Wahda next Monday.