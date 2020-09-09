Works by Iranian photographers on view at European Art Exchanges exhibit 

TEHRAN – Jamal Arabzadeh and Majid Hojjati, two Iranian photographers have joined a group of world artists in a photo exhibit entitled “Photosynthesis” which opened at the Apollonia Échanges Artistiques in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday.

The exhibit entitled “Photosynthesis” also is showcasing photos by Almagul Menlibayeva, Syrlybek Bekbotaev and Said Atabekov from Kazakhstan, Patrick Bogner, Stéphane Spach and Fernande Petitdemange from France, and Frantisek Zvardon from Czech.

The exhibit is a new approach to art with photos developed on pieces of recycled paper with the help of non-harmful ink with a unique technique.

Since its creation in 1998, the Apollonia has deployed perpetual energy to encourage and serve the implementation of artistic exchange programs.

Photo: A poster for the photo exhibit “Photosynthesis” in Strasburg, France.

