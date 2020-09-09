Nicaraguan envoy visits National Museum of Iran, urges deepening cultural ties

TEHRAN - Nicaraguan Ambassador to Iran Isaac Lenin Bravo Jaen on Wednesday paid a visit to the National Museum of Iran, discussing ways with the museum’s director Jebrael Nokandeh to broaden mutual cultural ties.

Nokandeh said that Nicaragua enjoys a high-level standards in the realm of museums and museology, adding that the National Museum of Iran is ready to sign a memorandum of understanding with the National Museum of Nicaragua to boost cooperation, including in joint research projects, bilateral exhibitions, specialized lectures through laying the groundwork for the development of cultural relations between the two nations.

The ambassador for his part noted: “I will be making efforts to strengthen and expand relations and deepen friendship between the two countries through [organizing join] cultural projects.”

“I am very interested in getting acquainted with Iran’s rich history and civilization and I believe that this great cultural heritage is a source of proud for the human society [worldwide].”

The envoy toured exhibit halls visiting relics, objects, and a natural mummy belonging to various periods of late prehistory to Bronze and Iron Ages, Elamites, Achaemenid Empire, and Parthian Empire, amongst others.

The National Museum of Iran is somewhat chockfull of priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s rich history. Its structure was completed in 1928 based on the design by French architect André Godard who was also an archaeologist and historian of French and Middle Eastern Art.

AFM/MG