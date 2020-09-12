TCCIMA holds working group meeting on guilds issues

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s guilds working group held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the problems of the mentioned businesses, TCCIMA portal reported.

As reported, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Government-Tehran Province’s Private Sector Dialogue Council Mohammad Eydian, the Head of the Tehran Chamber of Guilds Qasem Nodeh Farahani, as well as managers and experts from some government agencies.

The mentioned working group has been formed at TCCIMA to address the problems caused by the economic hardships and the coronavirus outbreak for the country’s guilds.

The results of these meetings will be compiled and submitted to the government and private sector dialogue council for review and follow-up.

Most of the problems that the guilds are currently facing are related to the supply of raw materials and machinery, the report said.

Speaking in the meeting, Eydian criticized the government’s executive bodies for their decisions regarding the business sectors, saying: “Most of the problems in the way of the business development of the country's enterprises and guilds are due to the wrong decisions made by the executive government bodies, which should be reviewed by experts during negotiations and discussions, and an executive solution should be provided to solve them.”

According to the official, one of the main challenges that the production units of various industries are currently facing is the lack of access to raw materials, while according to official reports, over 4.5 million tons of goods are deposited in the country's customs, most of which are raw materials and machinery needed by factories.

"This is while these raw materials and machines have been imported by the private sector…, and due to the lack of foreign exchange allocation by the Central Bank, these goods have not been cleared by the customs; so in this regard, the Central Bank must take immediate measures to solve the problem of production units waiting to receive raw materials,” he explained.

EF/MA