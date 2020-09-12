American critic Godfrey Cheshire’s book on Kiarostami published in Persian

TEHRAN – American critic and filmmaker Godfrey Cheshire’s book, “Conversations with Kiarostami”, has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Lega is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Saleh Najafi.

The book originally published by Woodville Press in 2019, carries a series of interviews with the world-renowned Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami.

Conducted during the 1990s, these in-depth conversations offer a film-by-film account of Kiarostami’s views of his artistic development from his first short “Bread and Alley” in 1970 to the 1999 feature “The Wind Will Carry Us”.

It also covers his lesser-known, and seldom written about, shorts from earlier in his career, along with the masterworks that made him world famous, such as the Koker Trilogy – “Where Is the Friend’s House?”, “And Life Goes On” and “Through the Olive Trees” – and “Close-Up” and “Taste of Cherry”.



Photo: A Persian copy of American critic and filmmaker Godfrey Cheshire’s book, “Conversations with Kiarostami”.

