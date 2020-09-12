U.S. cannot force others to trigger snapback: New Hampshire University’

TEHRAN - Kurk Dorsey, a professor at New Hampshire University, has said that the United States cannot force other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, to trigger snapback mechanism and restore sanctions against Iran.

“The U.S. cannot force the other states in JCPOA to snapback the sanctions. The other states have all made clear that they oppose such a move, and I do not think that the United States has the clout to force any of them to support such sanctions,” Dorsey told ILNA in an interview published on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that all UN sanctions against Iran will be reinstated on September 20 after the U.S. “activated the snapback mechanism”.

However, the European troika (the United Kingdom, Germany and France) has rejected the U.S. attempt to trigger snapback mechanism.

The U.S. claim was also strongly denounced by other signatories of the nuclear deal including Iran, the EU, Russia, China, and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Dorsey also said that if Donald Trump is re-elected, there will be no more chance to save the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

“If President Trump is re-elected then there would be no point for anyone to keep JCPOA in place, particularly for Iran,” he said.

NA/PA