IRGC: Israel-Bahrain détente will refresh Muslim resolve to repel cancerous Israeli tumor

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday strongly condemned the normalization of ties between Bahrain and Israel, saying the Bahraini regime should await a harsh revenge from the country’s freedom-seekers and its Muslim people.

The move will reinvigorate the resolve of the Muslim world to repel the cancerous Israeli tumor from the Muslim world, it added.

“The shameful action of Al Khalifah and the vassal ruling regime in Bahrain to establish relations with the Zionist regime, which took place against the will and ideal of the country’s Muslim people, was an enormous stupidity which lacked any legitimacy, and it will receive an appropriate response,” the IRGC said in a statement on Saturday, Mehr reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he brokered what he called “a historic deal” between Israel and Bahrain.

The Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee condemned the normalization of ties with Israel, saying the consequences of such provoking move would directly affect Bahrain and the UAE. Under the deal, Israel and Bahrain have committed to begin the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, start direct flights, and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors, according to a White House statement issued on September 11.

This deal came roughly a month after the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Bahraini officials are expected to join Israeli and Emirati representatives at the White House for a formal signing ceremony next week.

“The domino of normalization of the Zionist regime’s relations with rulers of some Arab countries, which is engineered by the White House and the loathed and unwise president of the U.S. after imposing humiliation and degradation on Muslim nations and looting their resources and wealth as well as creating security for the occupiers of Palestine and usurpers of Quds al-Sharif, will never achieve its wicked goal,” the IRGC stated.

The IRGC warned the Al Khalifah regime and other puppet rulers of the region against paving the way for the Israeli regime’s infiltration into the strategic Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The evil act of the cruel Bahraini regime would fail to have any achievement for the U.S. and supporters of the child-killing regime of Israel, it added.

All Palestinian factions have unanimously denounced the normalization of ties between Israel and the Arab countries. The Hamas resistance movement staged a demonstration in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, when people burnt portraits of Israeli, American, Bahraini, and Emirati rulers.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the move, saying the Palestinian people and Muslims around the world “will never accept” the normalization of ties with Israel.

“Undoubtedly, the oppressed and rightful people of Palestine, along with free Muslims around the world, will never accept the normalization of relations with the usurper and rogue regime of Israel. This disgraceful act will forever remain in the memory of the oppressed and suppressed nation of Palestine and the free nations of the world,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Foreign Ministry said the government of Bahrain has sought refuge in the occupying regime of Israel instead of seeking legitimacy from its own people.

‘Ties with Israel will not save cowardly and dictatorial regimes’

The committee also said the Islamic Republic of Iran will follow up on the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people and liberation of the occupied Palestinian territories as the primary issue of the Islamic world.

“Alliance with the occupying and aggressive regime not only would be ineffective in the survival of the cowardly monarchical, dictatorial and unpopular regimes, but it will accelerate their decline and collapse,” the statement read.

The committee also said the Islamic Republic of Iran will follow up on the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people and liberation of the occupied Palestinian territories as the primary issue of the Islamic world.

It added that the move would be a threat to the peace, stability, security and peaceful co-existence of Islamic countries of the region.

‘Treacherous move’

Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, also issued a statement saying the normalization of ties with Israel is a “treacherous move” against the Palestinian people’s cause.

“Once again the enemies of pure Islam and the hypocrites removed the mask from their face and shouted out their dishonor and betrayal to the world,” Velayati wrote in his statement which was published on Sunday.

He added that the move demonstrated that the rulers of Bahrain and the UAE have been fooled by the United States, which has the blood of thousands and thousands of innocent Muslims on its hands.

