Kashan, home to architectural wonders, labyrinthine bazaars

A photo collection depicts a variety of architectural wonders such as atmospheric houses, covered labyrinthine bazaars, public bathhouses, madrasas, caravanserais, mudbrick wind-towers, cisterns, Persian gardens, and boutique hotels scattered across the oasis city of Kashan. Many travelers opt to bypass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, and Yazd, to visit its must-see destinations on the edge of one of the most beautiful deserts in central Iran.