Pistachio harvest begins in northeast Iran

Jajarm county in the northeastern province of North Khorasan is a major producer of pistachio in the country. The harvest season begins in the end of summer and runs through the early autumn.

The country’s pistachio production is predicted to increase by 55,000 tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021) compared to the previous year, reaching 220,000 tons.

The country exported 35,000 tons of pistachio during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year.

China was the main destination for the Iranian pistachio, followed by Germany, Iraq, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

