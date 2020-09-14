Masonry arch bridge undergoes urgent restoration

TEHRAN – The 19th-century Moshir arch bridge, made of mortar and bricks, has undergone urgent restoration in southwestern Bushehr province, the provincial deputy tourism chief has said.

A budget of 3.5 billion rials (over $80,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to the restoration project of the bridge, which has been damaged due to the passing of large volumes of surface water after heavy rains in the region, Nasrollah Ebrahimi announced on Monday.

The project involves repairing and strengthening the bridge’s span and arches as well as its rooftop, the official added.

Built in the late Qajar era (1794–1925) on the Dalaki River, Moshir Bridge connected Fars province to Bushehr for maritime trade.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

