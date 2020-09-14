Nuclear chief: Iran able to produce stable isotopes

TEHRAN — Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has said that despite the acts of sabotage by the arrogant powers, Iran is currently among the countries that have acquired the technology to produce stable isotopes.

Ali Akbar Salehi broke the story as he was speaking at a ceremony in the Shahid Ali Mohammadi nuclear site in Fordow to launch the second phase of the project in producing stable isotopes via gas centrifuge.

“In addition to uranium, there are some other elements in the Mendeleev table that they have about 256 stable isotopes,” said Salehi, a nuclear physicist.

“In accordance with uranium enrichment project we can enrich those elements,” Salehi stated, adding that the stable isotopes of the mentioned elements have a wide range of applications in the fields of industry, health, agriculture, cultural heritage, and archaeology.

He said Iran is now using IR1 centrifuges to enrich stable isotopes such as tellurium and xenon on a pilot basis, and it intends to take this to the industrial level.

According to the top nuclear official, Iran has taken great steps in producing stable isotopes, and in this regard, the country stands among the few countries that have achieved this technology.

Hailing the AEOI’s great achievements in the fields of health, radiopharmaceuticals, monitoring new technologies including quantum technologies, enrichment, stable isotopes, exploration and extraction, and new power plants, he said, “We have acquired the science of stable isotope enrichment as well as its related technology.”

Pointing out that the design of the arrangement of the stable isotope enrichment is done by experts, Salehi explained these Iranian engineers and specialists have written great soft wares that one of which is, for example, 300,000 lines.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he described the AEOI as one of the symbols of the power of the Islamic Republic, stressing, “Although peaceful activities have always been challenges to the arrogant powers of the world, it (AEOI) has always shone gloriously.”

MH/PA