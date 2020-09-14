Iran strongly protests European embassies’ interference

TEHRAN - Deputy Judiciary Chief for International and Human Rights Affairs Ali Bagheri has strongly protested against interferences by the European embassies in Iran’s internal affairs.

“If you [the European embassies] do not know anything about righteousness, justice and fairness, at least respect diplomatic norms and avoid becoming a loudspeaker to spread lies like an opposition group,” he said during a meeting of the Judiciary’s high council on Monday.

His comments came after a number of European embassies and envoys to Iran, including the German ambassador, made comments in reaction to the execution of 27-year-old Navid Afkari who had received a death sentence for murdering a citizen in 2018 in Shiraz.

