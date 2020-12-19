MPs denounce European Parliament’s anti-Iran resolution

TEHRAN – The Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has strongly condemned a European Parliament resolution on human rights situation under the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a statement on Saturday, the committee denounced the European Parliament’s interference in the internal affairs of Iran after the MEPs adopted the anti-Iran resolution.

The committee also condemned a recent report published by the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee about the IRGC as well as the French government’s reaction to the execution of an Iranian convict, Tasnim reported.

According to the statement, the European Parliament that is opposing capital punishment and supporting convicts is the very same institution that remained silent on the cowardly assassination of Iranian scientists, has sponsored anti-Iranian terrorists and separatists, and has hosted leaders of terrorist groups.

The statement came after the European Parliament strongly condemned the “arbitrary detention, sentencing and, recently, return to prison of woman human rights defender, lawyer and 2012 Sakharov Prize laureate Nasrin Sotoudeh in Iran.”

The MEPs urged Iranian authorities to “immediately and unconditionally release her and allow her to receive the healthcare she requires.”

In addition, the resolution condemned “the recent executions in Iran of France-based journalist Ruhollah Zam, editor of the Amad News Telegram channel, and wrestler Navid Afkari, while urging Iran to immediately halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali.

It also called on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and all EU countries to urgently intervene to try to halt plans to execute Djalali.

The resolution demanded targeted EU measures against Iranian officials involved in the recent executions of Ruhollah Zam and Navid Afkari, and other cases.

‘Sycophancy toward U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs, also slammed the resolution as an act of sycophancy toward U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

“Hostile @Europarl_EN Res is sycophancy for Biden & violation of Iranians' rights,” Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“Killers of kids w/special diseases via sanctions & hosting terrorist MEK are ineligible to speak abt HR, asking release of dual-national spies & murderer of Iranian scientist,” he said. “Europe [should] think abt its interests.”

MH/PA