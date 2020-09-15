Former U.S. official slams Trump’s threats against Iran

TEHRAN - Ben Rhodes, former President Barack Obama’s adviser, has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats against Iran.

“Iran has also accelerated its nuclear program significantly. Trump’s Iran policy has made the US and the world less safe. Tweeting threats won’t change that,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

His comments came as Trump threatened attack on Iran.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday, “...caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

“According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering...,” Trump wrote in another tweet.

Trump was using the cooked-up report by Politico which on Sunday claimed that Iran was weighing to assassinate U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks before the American presidential election in November.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday dismissed the report as “customer-made, biased and purposeful” in the run-up to the presidential election in which Trump is lagging behind his rival Joe Biden.

Trump ordered airstrikes on January 3 that martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was recognized internationally as a legendary commander in the war against terrorist groups, especially Daesh (ISIS). Only Daesh celebrated Soleimani’s assassination.

