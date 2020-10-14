Iran to Trump: Linking bin Laden to Iran a ‘wild conspiracy’ theory

TEHRAN – The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry ridiculed on Wednesday a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump linking the head of al-Qaeda terrorist group Osama bin Laden to Iran.

On Wednesday, Trump retweeted a tweet originally published by a twitter account that is widely known to be run by the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) terrorist group.

The tweet quotes Benghazi whistleblower Nick Noe as claiming that three former CIA directors involved in keeping bin Laden alive in Iran and then moved him from Iran to Pakistan for Obama's trophy kill. The tweet also claims that the Obama administration made payments to Iran for its cooperation on the killing of bin Laden.

Saeed Khatibzaded, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, dismissed the tweet as a “conspiracy theory”.



“U.S. presidents have long used Iran as campaign cudgel. But we're reaching new lows: One day, Donald Trump expresses wishful fantasies of a call from Tehran. The next, he spreads wild conspiracy theories from a fake account run by a terrorist cult,” Khatibzadeh said in a tweet on Wednesday.



PA/PA