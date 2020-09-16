Persepolis handed transfer ban

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team have been handed a two-window transfer ban by FIFA over non-payment of dues to former coach Branko Ivankovic.

The Iranian club were banned by FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) after failed to meet their financial commitment.

The club’s ban will be lifted once the debt — a total of $800,000 — is paid off within a month.

Persepolis in a letter to Ivankovic’s lawyer had demanded more time to fulfil their financial commitment.

Ivankovic, who inspired the Reds win seven titles during a four-year period, is the most coveted coach in the Iranian club.

Persepolis started the AFC Champions League groups stage on Tuesday with his new players, where the Reds defeated Al Taawoun 1-0 in Doha, Qatar.

Qatar's Al Duhail and the UAE's Sharjah are also in Group C.