“Where the Forest Meets the Stars” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Where the Forest Meets the Stars”, a debut novel by American bird specialist Glendy Vanderah, has been published by Amut Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Seyyed Reza Hosseini.

In this gorgeously stunning debut novel “Where the Forest Meets the Stars”, a mysterious child teaches two strangers how to love and trust again.

Joanna Teale returns to her graduate research on nesting birds in rural Illinois after the loss of her mother and her own battle with breast cancer. She is determined to prove that her recent hardships have not broken her. She throws herself into her work from dusk to dawn, until her solitary routine is disrupted by the appearance of a mysterious child who shows up at her cabin barefoot and covered in bruises.

The girl calls herself Ursa, and she claims to have been sent from the stars to witness five miracles. With concerns about the child’s home situation, Jo reluctantly agrees to let her stay—just until she learns more about Ursa’s past.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Where the Forest Meets the Stars”.

