ACL2020: Sepahan fall short against Al Nassr

TEHRAN - Goals from Abdullah Madu and Abderrazak Hamdallah sealed the points for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr FC in a 2-0 win against Sepahan FC on Matchday Four of Group D of the 2020 AFC Champions League on Friday.

In the match between the two sides on Tuesday, Al Nassr managed a comfortable 2-0 win courtesy of a Hamdallah brace either side of half time.

The result leaves Al Nassr at the helm of Group D with 10 points, seven points ahead of third placed Sepahan, meaning their place in the Round of 16 is sealed while the Iran Professional League side face an uphill battle to catch up with Al Sadd in second place, who are five points ahead of them.