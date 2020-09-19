Iranian megaproject nominated for IPMA excellence award

TEHRAN – Iran’s Bid Boland Gas Refinery project in southwestern Khuzestan Province has been nominated for the International Project Management Association (IPMA)’s Global Project Excellence Award at the energy sector, IRIB reported.

This project, which was recently awarded as the country's top mega project by the Ninth National Project Management Award, has been announced as one of the four final nominees for the IPMA’s 2020 Global Project Excellence Award at the energy sector.

As reported, according to the selection of the judges of this international competition, the megaprojects are divided and assessed in two categories of infrastructure and energy.

The winners of the IPMA World Awards will be announced in an official ceremony on October 31.

As the largest gas refinery project in West Asia with an investment of $3.4 billion, the Persian Gulf Bid Boland project is now in operation and will be officially inaugurated in the near future.

Located in Behbahan County in the southwest, Bid Boland will have an annual production capacity of 10.4 million tons of methane, 1.5 million tons of ethane, one million tons of propane, 600,000 tons of gas condensates, and 500,000 tons of butane.

With the implementation of the mentioned project, the production capacity of sweet and other gases will increase, which will be used to feed petrochemical plants in Mahshahr and supply urban areas in the region. Exports are also anticipated.

