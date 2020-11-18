Iran exports 1st cargo from Bid Boland refinery

TEHRAN – Iran’s Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refinery, which started operating recently, has exported its first cargo of products, Shana reported on Wednesday.

The destination for the 30,000-ton cargo has not been announced.

As the largest gas refinery project in West Asia with an investment of $3.4 billion, the Persian Gulf Bid Boland project is now underway and will be officially inaugurated in the near future.

With the project reaching its full capacity in near future, this complex is expected to bring the country $700 million of revenue every year.

This project was recently nominated for the International Project Management Association (IPMA)’s Global Project Excellence Award at the energy sector.

Bid Boland Refinery, which was also awarded as the country's top mega project by the Ninth National Project Management Award, has been announced as one of the four final nominees for the IPMA’s 2020 Global Project Excellence Award in the energy sector.

Located in Behbahan County in southwestern Khuzestan Province, Bid Boland will have an annual production capacity of 10.4 million tons of methane, 1.5 million tons of ethane, one million tons of propane, 600,000 tons of gas condensates, and 500,000 tons of butane.

With the complete implementation of the mentioned project, the production capacity of sweet and other gases will increase, which will be used to feed petrochemical plants in Mahshahr and supply urban areas in the region.

