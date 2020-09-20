Melinda Leigh’s “Bones Don’t Lie” comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American writer Melinda Leigh’s book “Bones Don’t Lie” has been published by Tandis Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Neshat Rahmaninejad.

The story is about private investigator Lance Kruger, who was just a boy when his father vanished twenty-three years ago. Since then, he has lived under the weight of that disappearance, until his father’s car is finally dredged up from the bottom of Grey Lake.

It should be a time for closure, except for the skeleton found in the trunk. A missing person case gone cold has become one of murder, and Lance and attorney Morgan Dane must face the deadly past that has risen to the surface.

For Lance, the investigation yields troubling questions about a man he thought he knew. But memories can play dirty tricks. For Morgan, uncovering each new lie comes with a disquieting fear that someone is out there watching, because someone is killing every witness tied to this decades-old crime. Morgan and Lance follow in the shadows of a relentless killer and walk right into the crossfire.

Wall Street Journal bestselling author Leigh is a fully recovered banker. A lifelong lover of books, she started writing as a way to preserve her sanity when her youngest child entered first grade.

During the next few years, she joined Romance Writers of America, learned a few things about writing a novel, and decided the process was way more fun than analyzing financial statements.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Melinda Leigh’s story “Bones Don’t Lie”.

