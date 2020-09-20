Race still wide open: Yahya Golmohammadi

TEHRAN – Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi says that all teams in Group C still have a chance to qualify for the 2020 AFC Champions League Round of 16.

Persepolis, who sit top of the group with seven points, will earn a place in the 2020 AFC Champions League Round of 16 if win the match on Monday.

The Iranian giants are scheduled to meet Al Duhail of Qatar at the Education City Stadium.

“We will have a difficult match against Al Duhail since they are 2020 ACL title favorites. We have won our two previous matches and it really boosted our confidence but the group is wide open,” Golmohammadi said in the pre-match news conference.

“Our players have fighting spirit and are ready to meet Al Duhail. I hope we can show a good performance against our strong rival,” he added.

“The competition has lasted too long due to coronavirus but our players have the wining mentality and they will never get tired of winning. We want to make our fans happy, that’s why we are here,” the former Iran defender said.

“I would like to thank Qatar football federation once again for hosting the competition,” Golmohammadi concluded.