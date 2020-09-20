Tehran Sacred Defense Museum to observe war anniversary by theatrical performances  

TEHRAN – The 40th anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war will be observed by performing nine plays, which will be staged for eight days in the courtyard of the museum.

“War and One Thousand Years of Solitude” written by Masud Mehrbi will be performed on the opening day on Tuesday. The play will be directed by Parvaneh Alizameni.

Four performances a day have been arranged for each play, the first of which will be at 10:30 am.

Mohammad-Hadi Atai will direct “In Color of Jujube” the next day. He is also the writer of the play.

“Fulfilment of the Promise” by Ahmad Samimi, “The Soldier” by Pejman Shahverdi, “The Lost” by Abuzar Chehel-Amirani, “Sales of Love” by Shahab Raheleh, “The Bride” by Masud Ebrahimi, “Frequency” by Meisam Sarabadani and “The Booth” Ali and Ebrahim Rahimi will also be staged.

The theatrical performance program has been developed in collaboration with the General Office for Dramatic Arts.

Photo: “Whispers Behind the Line” by Alireza Naderi and Ashkan Kheilnejad. (Theater.ir/file photo)

MMS/YAW

