Al Hilal seal ACL knockout stage berth

TEHRAN - Reigning champions Al Hilal booked their place in the 2020 AFC Champions League Round of 16 with a 0-0 draw against Iran's Shahr Khodro on Matchday Five of Group B on Sunday.

When the two teams met earlier in the year, Andre Carillo and Bafetimbi Gomis found the net in a 2-0 Al Hilal win, and Shahr Khodro have lost all their games since.

The result sees Al Hilal through to the Round of 16, while Shahr Khodro, already eliminated on Matchday Three, took their first ever point in their AFC Champions League history.