TSE experiences sharp decline of its main index on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 57,088 points to 1.595 million on Monday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 3.354 billion securities worth 49.471 trillion rials (about $1.177 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index fell 47,768 points and the second market’s index dropped 90,648 points.

TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, which had witnessed drop of its main index in five consecutive weeks, experienced growth in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index had dropped four percent in the week ended on September 11, while it had also experienced a five-percent decrease in the week ended on September 4, a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, it witnessed several days of drop in five weeks.

