Tehran to host USERN 2020 congress

TEHRAN – Tehran will host the 5th Universal Scientific Education and Research Network (USERN) Congress, which is going to be held virtually on November 7-10.

The first session of this conference was held in 2016 at Tehran University of Medical Sciences and in 2020 Iran will host this international conference for the second time.

The scientific program is enriched with scientific lectures and workshops delivered by the top 1 percent expert scientists, in addition to the International Festival of Paintings for Pediatric Patients (IFPPP), and Miniature Talk (mTalk).

The event is followed by post-congress tours to Shiraz and Isfahan on November 11-14.

USERN has been established with the main purpose of peaceful and humanitarian promotion of education and research, universally, said Nima Rezaei, USERN Founding President.

There are more than 350 top scientists, including fifteen Nobel/Abel Laureates, among the advisory board members of USERN, he added.

The theme of the Congress this year will be “Science to Society”, emphasizing the important role of multidisciplinary studies to society, he stated.

“More than 14,000 people have been nominated for the 2020 USERN Prize.

In this international conference, out of a total of 10 selected candidates, one person in each field will be introduced as the top 1 percent of scientists and Nobel Prize winners.

In the last four years, USERN has undertaken valuable activities including holding more than 500 scientific events, writing 800 articles, forming 90 interdisciplinary departments, signing international agreements, establishing domestic and foreign offices,” Rezaei explained.

USERN, the official acronym of Universal Scientific Education and Research Network, is a non-governmental network for peaceful non-military scientific executions and policy-making.

Established in 2016, USERN is organized exclusively for the advancement of authentic, ethical, and professional scientific research and education and consequently advancement of science for non-military purposes and the public good.

USERN Prize has been also established in order to identify the most talented qualified junior scientists in all areas of science, who have devoted their time to science promotion and performed outstanding scientific projects so far. The bests in each field will be awarded each year to be distinguished to the scientific world and to be acknowledged for their humanitarian efforts.

The USERN Prize Awarding Festival will be held annually on November 10, the Global Day of Science for Peace and Development.

The international conference and Award, from 2016 to 2019, has been hosted every year by Iran, Ukraine, Italy, and Hungary, respectively.

FB/MG