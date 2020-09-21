We won’t let Sacred Defense get distorted, says military chief

TEHRAN — Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri has said the Islamic Republic is determined to preserve the history of the Sacred Defense (Iran-Iraq war) and defend it against any misrepresentation and distortion.

“We are determined the preserve the history of the Sacred Defense, which is an invaluable resource for national growth, the country’s progress, dignity, security, health, independence and freedom of the current generation and the future generations,” Bagheri said on Monday, according to Mehr.

In Iran, the 1980-1988 war, which was imposed on Iran by Iraq, is known as the Sacred Defense, and the Sacred Defense Week is held on the anniversary of the beginning of the war in late September.

This year, the outbreak of the coronavirus has canceled military parades in commemoration of martyrs of the war.

The general added that the Islamic Republic will protect the history of the Sacred Defense against any misrepresentation and distortion and being forgotten.

He made the remarks at a commemoration ceremony for honoring more than one million war veterans during eight years of Sacred Defense, which kicked at Sacred Defense Museum on Monday attended by Leader of the Islamic Revolution via videoconference.

Iran to unveil new defense projects: Bagheri

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Bagheri said this year’s Sacred Defense Week will be marked with the unveiling of tens of new defense projects and hundreds of construction projects.

The top general said 8 new Sacred Defense museums are set to open across Iran during the defense week, bringing the total number of war museums to 23.

By 2025, Iran will have 36 Sacred Defense museums, he added.

MH/PA