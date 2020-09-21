Masterpieces of Persian art at National Museum of Iran: Kelardasht Golden Cup

The lion makes repeated appearances in Iranian prehistoric and historic artworks. Here is a nice example from Kalar Dasht, Mazandaran. It is a golden cup, which is named after the place it was excavated, dates back to the late 2nd millennium BC and now is being kept at the National Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran.

The Kelardasht Golden Cup (height 10 cm, upper diameter 16 cm) is a straight-sided gold bowl showing prowling lions with their head in the round projecting from the bowl. This golden cup was discovered in the 1930s in an Iron Age grave along with other golden objects such as a dagger in Kalar Dasht County, a curator at the museum told the Tehran Times.

It was transferred to Iran Bastan Museum of the National Museum of Iran in 1944 and later was displayed in international exhibitions held in Europe.

AFM/

