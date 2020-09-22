Iran’s Salehi says IAEA should prove it won’t compromise ‘impartiality, independence and profession

TEHRAN – Ali Akbar Salehi, president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Monday that it is essential that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) prove that it will not compromise on its “impartiality, independence and professionalism”.

“The Agency should show its determination that it will not compromise its impartiality, independence and professionalism for the sake of short-sighted comforts,” Salehi, a nuclear physicist, told the 64th session of the General Conference of the IAEA through a videoconference.

In his address, Salehi also referred to the explosion in the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz in early July, saying, “These malicious acts need to be condemned by the Agency and Member States.”

Following is the text of Salehi’s speech seen by the Tehran Times:

Unfortunately, another thread of multilateralism, namely the architecture of the United Nations is at stake. It is no secret that international organizations are under political pressures from certain States, and the IAEA is of no exception. At this critical juncture, on the one hand, the raison d'être of the United Nations System has come under serious question; and on the other hand, the IAEA is facing a serious challenge of its kind since its inception.

“Unfortunately, despite an unprecedented record of verification and transparency cooperation shown by Iran, the dividends of the (nuclear) deal for us has now turned to be the inhumane and illegal sanctions against our people.” I am proud to say that the international community has successfully passed the first phase of this dire ordeal; the UN Security Council members in New York have rightly shown that they are not willing to compromise on the achievements simply because of intimidation approach of one specific Member State. 13 out of 15 members of the Security Council not only unanimously rejected the US Resolution on the extension of arms embargo against Iran, but also didn’t recognize the US as a JCPOA participant to use specific mechanisms of the Deal to bring back Council’s already lifted sanctions. That is a real asset which should be wholeheartedly preserved.

Also, here in Vienna, the Agency and the Islamic Republic of Iran have shown utmost vigilance in relation to, their long-term interests with the view that it will be materialized only through mutual cooperation avoiding any outside influence. Thus, within the framework of the safeguard’s obligations of States under CSA and AP, the Agency should show its determination that it will not compromise its impartiality, independence and professionalism for the sake of short-sighted comforts. In line with this approach and perception, Iran and the Agency agreed to work in good faith to resolve three safeguards-related questions with an understanding that there is no other questions or requests for access based on the analysis of information available to the Agency.

Such approaches taken in New York and in Vienna are the real silver-linings in this gloomy political environment for multilateralism and deserve genuine compliments.

Although it seems that the JCPOA is caught in a quasi-stalemate situation in terms of resolving the difficulties caused by the illegal withdrawal of the US from the deal, there is still a broad agreement among the international community that the JCPOA should be preserved as the real turning point in the history of multilateralism and as an important achievement of diplomacy. Unfortunately, despite an unprecedented record of verification and transparency cooperation shown by Iran, the dividends of the deal for us has now turned to be the inhumane and illegal sanctions against our people. In this context, the responsibility of EU and specifically the E3 as members of the JCPOA is of utmost importance, i.e. they must implement their obligations and commitments fully and effectively. Therefore, the Deal is preserved only when its provisions are implemented in a balanced manner by all parties involved. As a result, Iran has and had no other option but to adopt a step-by step approach in implementing paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA to restore the lost balance to the Deal.

‘Malicious sabotage acts’

New threats emanating from malicious side have been observed recently by way of cyber and other technological means. In this regard, let me point to the recent explosion at Shahid Ahmadi Roshan (Natanz) Nuclear Facility which was found to be the result of a sabotage act as previously declared. These malicious acts need to be condemned by the Agency and Member States. Iran reserves its rights to protect its facilities and take necessary actions against any threat as appropriate.

‘Israeli should join NPT without further delay’

Regime of Israel as a non-party to the NPT which has continuously and adamantly refused to adhere to the IAEA safeguards, requires unbiased and professional approach by the Agency. This regime which is a main source of instability and insecurity in the region as well as a threat to the international peace and security, should abandon its Weapons of Mass Destruction program and accede to the NPT without further delay and precondition.

To conclude, Iran is ready to extend its hands and cooperate with others in the International Community to bring back multilateralism and diplomacy at the center of the international relations and save the remnants of this architecture which is unfortunately getting disbanded piece by piece. To this end, there is no way but to get united and put an end to the destructive behavior of the United States administration for the interests of all of us.

You may find Iran’s position on other issues in the written format of the statement.