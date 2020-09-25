National Museum of Iran reviewing defense themes through online exhibition

TEHRAN – The history of war and defense in the ancient land of Iran is being reviewed through an online exhibition by the National Museum of Iran.

The exhibit is being held on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the beginning of the 1980-88 Iran–Iraq war, the official website of the museum announced on Friday.

Entitled “Defense Themes”, the exhibit is showcasing 40 items dating back from the Paleolithic era to the Qajar-era (1789–1925), including shields, daggers, maces, swords, and bas reliefs discovered in different historical sites across the country.

The highlight of the exhibition is the millennia-old Gold Bowl of Hasanlu, which is internationally known for its unique engraved images of gods and rituals.

The Iraqi army invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, nearly 19 months after the Islamic Revolution, setting the stage for eight years of war.

The war drew to a close in August 1988. The United Nations declared Iraq as the initiator of the conflict.

In Iran, Sacred Defense Week is commemorated every year from September 21st.

ABU/MG