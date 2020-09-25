Sacred Defense exhibition glorify sacrifices

The exhibition glorifying the sacrifices of the Iranian soldiers during the Sacred Defense runs from September 23 to 30. The exhibition, held at the Sacred Defense Garden Museum, hosts visitors from 9:00 a.m. to 16:00 p.m. Simultaneously, the exhibition is held in eight other provinces. General Qassem Soleimani, a commander during Iraq’s war against Iran who was assassinated in a cowardly U.S. terrorist attack in early January 2020 in Baghdad, features high in the exhibition. The Iranians’ resistance against Saddam Hussein’s invading army in the 1980s is referred to as the Sacred Defense.



