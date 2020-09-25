Tehran slams report on Iran human rights as ‘custom-tailored’

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has rejected a recent report published by the Guardian newspaper, saying it is quite clear why such “custom-tailored reports” try to blackwash the situation of human rights in Iran, especially at this juncture.

Iran believes the politically-motivated behavior and selective moves of the U.S. and certain European governments have always dealt the heaviest blow to the principle of human rights, Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Guardian reported that Britain, France and Germany were summoning Iranian envoys in a protest against Iran’s “detention of dual nationals and its treatment of political prisoners.”

The report also said that Iran’s Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad was summoned by the Foreign Office on Tuesday and the ambassadors to Paris and Berlin are also being called in this week.

Khatibzadeh said the approach, remarks, and moves of certain European countries are an instance of interference in Iran’s domestic affairs, adding that the authorities at the relevant level have taken, and will continue to take, necessary measures in reaction to the move.

“It is quite surprising and unbelievable to us that these countries have not only refused to show any reaction to the blatant violation of the Iranian nation’s rights caused by the U.S. inhumane policy of maximum pressure and its cruel and anti-human sanctions, but are also fanning its flames and practically joining it through their inaction,” the spokesman added.

U.S. President Donald Trump exited the Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCOPA), in May 2018. Since then, Trump has adopted a “maximum pressure” policy in the form of economic war against Iran.

MH/PA