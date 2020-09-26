“Awakening”, “Misunderstanding”, “Friends”  on stage at Tehran theaters

TEHRAN – French playwright Albert Camus’ “The Misunderstanding”, Japanese dramatist Kobo Abe’s “Friends” and British writer Julian Garner’s “The Awakening” are on stage at Tehran theaters.

Nader Naderpur is director of “Friends” on stage at Ahura Theater. The play stars Ramtin Soleimani, Mahshid Delavari, Hossein Karami, Notash Niknejad and Mahsan Farrokhi.

The absurdist drama is about the gradual destruction of the individual. A family enters the apartment of a young man and announces that they will save him from his loneliness by living with him. Slowly, they destroy everything, in the cheerful psychotic name of “brotherly love”.

Starring Reza Emami, Gilda Hamidi, Afshin Zarei and Farzaneh Neshatkhah, the award-winning play “The Awakening” directed by Davud Daneshvar is at the Qashqai Hall of the City Theater Complex.

“The Awakening” tells the story of Johannes who is serving a life sentence for murder. Released on parole from an abusive prison system, reformer Agnes secures him a place working on a remote farm. Here he unwittingly becomes embroiled in an old, unresolved grudge.

Left on his own in the world for the first time, events take a turn in ways they could never have been predicted.

Da Theater is hosting “The Misunderstanding” starring Leila Borufeh, Nima Zaker, Atefeh Musavi, Mehdi Abbasi and Alireza Valipur. Zaker is also the director of the play.

The play is about a man who has been living overseas for many years and then returns home, only to find his sister and widowed mother are making a living by taking in lodgers and murdering them. Since neither his sister nor his mother recognizes him, he becomes a lodger himself without revealing his identity.

The play has frequently been performed by many Iranian troupes. An Iranian troupe led by director Javad Molania staged it in its original language at Baran Theater and Molavi Hall in Tehran in 2017 and 2018.

Photo: A member of director Davud Daneshvar’s troupe performs Julian Garner’s play “The Awakening” at the Qashqai Hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex.

MMS/YAW