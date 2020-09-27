Isfahan festival to review India’s Smile festival shorts 

TEHRAN – A lineup of six short films selected from India’s Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth will be reviewed during the International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan, the organizers have announced.

The short films selected from the category “The Kids of Picture Paathshala” feature films with the central themes of peace, nature and friendship with different titles of Roshni, Rang, Life, Photograph, Batata and Sahara.

The 33rd edition of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth will be held online from October 18 to 23 this year due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the director of the festival, Alireza Tabesh, said.

This edition of the festival will be held in the two national and international sections, and the Farabi Cinema Foundation, Cinema Organization of Iran and the Isfahan Municipality are the main organizers of the gala.

According to Tabesh, the variety of national and international films is extremely high.

“The only point is about several feature films in the national and international sections, which we guess might be pirated, but for sure the screenings will be coordinated under the supervision of the producers and the filmmakers,” he had said.

The organizers have also called on Iranian young adults living outside the country to take part in the fourth edition of the Youth Film Making Olympiad of Iran.

Interested youths aged 12 to 17 can take part in the program and submit their 5-minute short films to the festival.

The wishes of the youth about the future of the country, city or family, their experiences about famous books and famous films, their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic and coronavirus as a threat or an opportunity are among the main topics for the short films.

Youth are asked to submit their films to the organizers before October 1.

The Olympiad is part of a program arranged every year on the sidelines of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

Photo: A poster for India’s Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

