IFX climbs 167% in six months on year

TEHRAN- IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), rose 167 percent during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As reported by IRNA, the index stood at 17,599 points at the end of the sixth month.

During the sixth month of this year 38 billion securities worth 960.575 trillion rials (about $22.87 billion) were traded, indicating 15 percent, and 357 percent rise in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, compared to the sixth month of the previous year.

Although IFX experienced growth in the first half, it declined six percent in the sixth month compared to its previous month.

IFB is one of the four major stock exchanges of Iran. The other three ones are the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

