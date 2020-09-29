Three Iranian films to compete in Tokyo International Film Festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian films “No Choice”, “TiTi” and “The Wasteland” will be competing in the Tokyo International Film Festival, which will be running from October 31 to November 9.

“No Choice” by Reza Dormishian is an entry to the Tokyo Premiere section.

The film centers on a 16-year-old homeless girl who repeatedly works as a surrogate mother for money. A human rights attorney tries to rescue her, but inevitably faces difficulties.

Also in the Tokyo Premiere section, there is “TiTi” by Ida Panahandeh, which focuses on a hospitalized elite physicist who reaches out to a Roma janitor woman.

“The Wasteland” by Ahmad Bahrami will be competing in the World Focus category. The film won the Orizzonti award for best film at the 77th Venice Film Festival mid-September

“The Wasteland” is about an old brick manufacturing factory that is going to be shut down, and all that matters to the factory supervisor is to keep his lover unharmed.

The 33rd edition of the festival will open with the premiere of Masaharu Take’s boxing drama “Underdog” and close with “Hokusai” directed by Hajime Hashimoto.

Focusing on world and Asian premieres, the Tokyo Premiere 2020 will showcase 32 films from across the globe, by both veterans and emerging directors.

The World Focus section presents notable works from various international film festivals, films that have yet to be released in Japan, and Japanese films that have won much acclaim in international festivals.

The World Focus showcases internationally acclaimed films, many of which later secure a theatrical release in Japan.

Photo: A scene from “TiTi” by Ida Panahandeh.

