Walking for peace: Female Iranian tourist embarks on round-the-globe journey 

TEHRAN – Female Iranian globetrotter Pupeh Mahdavi- Nader has started a journey on foot from the UNESCO-registered Burnt City, southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, with the motto of “Love, Friendship and Global Peace”.

As the ancient city, based on the available documents, is one of the civilizations whose people were peaceful and there are no signs of war and conflict in that area, it has been selected as the starting point of this walk, Mahdavi-Nader announced on Tuesday.

The project also aims at introducing Iran as a safe place, to the world as well as promoting the region’s natural and historical attractions.

She also plans to sell her footsteps, investing the revenue in the development of villages and deprived areas of the province.

Founded around 3200 BC, the Burnt City, known as Shahr-e Sukhteh in Persian, was populated during four main periods up to 1800 BC. Previous rounds of excavations showed that its residents had great skills in weaving, creating fine arts such as decorative objects, stone carving, and pottery painting. Shahr-e Sukhteh is associated with four rounds of civilization, all burnt down by catastrophic sets of fire.

Sistan-Baluchestan is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including the historical Seb castle, dating back to the time of the Safavids (1501–1736).; Darak beach, where sand dunes, palm trees and blue sea in a frame together create picturesque sceneries; Darren Negaran (literally meaning illustration of the valley) which is home to tens of carved pictures of different animals such as wild cows, camels, and antelopes; Chabahar beach, which is the only oceanic port of Iran; and Martian mountains with colors varying from gray to white during the day due to intensity of the daylight.

