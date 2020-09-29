Handmade ceramics, pottery on show in Tehran

TEHRAN – A wide-ranging collection of handmade ceramics and pottery are being displayed during a solo exhibition at the headquarters of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in Tehran.

The five-day exhibit, featuring skills of crafters from the west-central province of Hamedan, will come to an end today.

Handicrafts exports from Hamedan reached some $35 million during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 19), of which ceramics and pottery constituted the lion’s share of the exports.

Lalejin, a world pottery capital in Hamedan province, is one of the most essential centers for the production of earthenware and ceramics in the country, which held an 80 percent share of the province’s exports.

Lalejin celebrated its registration as the world pottery capital in 2016, a privilege given by jurors of the UNESCO-affiliated World Crafts Council.

