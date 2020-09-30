World Maritime Day marked

World Maritime Day was held on Tuesday, September 29, in the presence of the deputy transport and housing minister.

A number of navigators were also honored at the ceremony.

The theme of World Maritime Day was “Sustainable shipping for a sustainable planet”.

The theme provides an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to showcase the work that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and its member states are undertaking to achieve the targets.