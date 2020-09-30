Iran, Japan discuss Syria developments

TEHRAN – In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, two Iranian and Japanese diplomats held talks on the latest developments in Syria, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“Ali-Asghar Khaji, the Iranian foreign minister's senior assistant in special political affairs, and Japan’s Special Coordinator for Syria Akira Endo talked about the latest developments in Syria, including the most recent meeting of the Constitutional Committee, the Astana peace process, the situation in Idlib and east of the Euphrates, as well as the humanitarian conditions,” the statement said.

The statement also said the two diplomats expressed satisfaction with the holding of the third session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, voiced support for the continuation of dialogue and political process, particularly within the framework of the Constitutional Committee, and stressed the need for the international community to dispatch more humanitarian aid to Syria, given the coronavirus pandemic and the escalation of the humanitarian situation in that country.

Khaji underscored Iran’s “principled policy” on the political settlement of the Syrian crisis while also voicing Iran’s support for the intra-Syrian talks within the framework of the Constitutional Committee, which has been established as part of an initiative developed by the Astana process guarantor states and called for non-interference from outside in the activities of the committee.

The Iranian diplomat also denounced the U.S. presence in Syria as “illegal”, saying its measures in the war-torn country were aimed to “plunder Syria’s oil and sponsor the terrorist groups.” Khaji underlined the need for the U.S. to withdraw its forces from Syria, stressing the need for the continuation of the fight against terrorism until its eradication in that country.

He also called on Japan to continue the delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of Syria, voicing Iran’s readiness to help in this regard.

For his part, Akira Endo highlighted Iran’s prominent role in the resolution of the crisis in Syria, and praised the efforts by the Astana Process guarantor states, according to the statement.