Pink City festival honors Iranian shorts

TEHRAN – Several Iranian short films have won awards at the 7th Pink City International Short Film Festival in India.

The best sound designing award was given to sound recorder Hossein Qurchian for the animation “Echo” directed by Barzan Rostami, and the best actor award went to Mehrali Qazvini for his role in “Mermaid” by Saber Mostafapur.

The story of the animation “Echo” is about understanding wildlife and the consequences of environmental abuse on the human race.

In addition, “Redundancy” by Kayvan Sarvari won an honorable mention.

The online festival took place in the Indian city of Jaipur on September 23.

Photo: A poster for “Echo” by Barzan Rostami.

