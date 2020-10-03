TEDPIX gains over 42,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 42,719 points to 1.546 million on Saturday, which is the first day of Iranian calendar week.

As reported by IRNA, over 6.96 billion securities worth 69.689 trillion rials (about $1.659 billion) were traded on Saturday.

The first market’s index climbed 38,530 points and the second market’s index rose 57,149 points.

The index fell 103,000 points, or seven percent, during the past Iranian calendar week.

The weekly drop occurred while TEDPIX’s 10,000-point growth in the last trading day of the past week created some hope for the index returning to the rising trend.

The indices of Bank Mellat, Mobarakeh Steel Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Ghadir Investment Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, Iran Khodro Investment Development Company, and Iranian Investment Petrochemical Group Company (IIPGC) were the most traded indices during the past week.

Since the week ended on August 14, the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, has witnessed drop of its main index every week, except for the week ended on September 18.

MA/MA