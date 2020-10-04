Hamed haddadi to join Sichuan Blue Whales

TEHRAN – Iranian international center Hamed Haddadi has reached an agreement to join Chinese basketball club Sichuan Blue Whales.

The 35-year-old player has already played in Sichuan fore three different stints.

Haddadi first joined the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) team in 2013 but left them after a year to join Iranian club Mahram.



Haddadi rejoined Sichuan two times more in 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The media reports suggest that he has finalized his contract with Sichuan for the fourth time.