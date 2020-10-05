Labor ministry, private sector discuss facilitating business environment

TEHRAN – Iranian Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ministry hosted a meeting with the representatives of the country’s private sector to discuss the improvement of the business environment for the private sector, the portal of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) reported.

The meeting was attended by the Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari, the deputies of the ministry, and the heads and board members of TCCIMA and Iran Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), as well as the head of the Social Security Organization.

The event was mainly focused on resolving challenges and issues between the private sector companies and the Social Security Organization, and after comprehensive discussions on the matter, the labor minister offered solutions to address the mentioned issues.

In the meeting, the two sides also agreed that every month a meeting would be held between the Labor Ministry and the country’s Chambers of Commerce to follow up on the issues raised in this meeting.

At the end of the gathering, it was decided that the second round of talks between the mentioned parties would be held in the next Iranian calendar month (begins on October 22) with the aim of addressing specific issues related to the improvement of the country’s business environment.

EF/MA