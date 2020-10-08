Iran beat Uzbekistan in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran national football team defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly match on Thursday.

Sardar Azmoun gave the visiting team the lead in the 43rd minute at the Paxtakor Markaziy Stadion in Tashkent.

Five minutes into the second half, Mehdi Taremi was brought down in the Uzbekistan area and converted his penalty to give Iran a 2-0 lead.

Uzbekistan forward Eldor Shomurodov halved the deficit just two minutes later with a shot from outside the box.

It was Dragan Skocic’s first match in charge as Iran coach.

Iran will play Mali in Antalya, Turkey on Oct. 13.

Iran prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where the ‘Persian leopards’ sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein