Uzbekistan a good test for us: Dragan Skocic

TEHRAN – Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic believes that they have benefited from playing Uzbekistan in a friendly match.

Iran defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in a warm-up match on Thursday in Tashkent as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where Iran sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate my players due to their win in the match since it was not an easy win. Many of our players had played in the 2020 AFC Champions League and were exhausted but joined us to play against Uzbekistan,” Skocic said.

“We had short time for preparation and participated just in one training session and found out there was problem in our team in the first half. So, we made six changes in the second half and I am satisfied with my substitutes,” Skocic said.

“We could field some young players and I am sure that they can take a lot of positives from the game. Uzbekistan are a strong team and it was a good test for us,” the Croat added.

“It was a friendly match and we will change our style in the official matches,” Skocic concluded.

Iran will also play a warm-up match against Mali on Tuesday in Antalya, Turkey.